Vols to hold open practice Saturday at Neyland Stadium

Tennessee fans will get their first glimpse of head coach Josh Heupel's 2021 team as the Vols hold an open practice for fans on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football will hold its first open practice of the Josh Heupel era on Saturday, April 10 at Neyland Stadium.

The practice will be free and open to fans starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Tennessee Athletics, all fans should enter through Gate 21, and the game day clear bag policy will be in effect. Gate 21 will open beginning at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Ongoing COVID-19 protocols will be in effect, including face coverings upon entry and movement through the stadium. Physical distancing in the lower bowl of Neyland Stadium will be enforced.

Free parking will be available in lot G10 parking lot.

Should inclement weather move the practice indoors, Saturday's practice would be closed to the public.

Concessions located near Gate 21 will be open with a limited menu.

The Vols will practice 15 times before spring practice wraps up with the Chevrolet Orange & White game at 4 p.m. on April 24.

Head coach Josh Heupel enters his first season as Tennessee head coach. Heupel and his staff were hired in January.