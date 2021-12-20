WATCH: Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway breaks down COVID outbreak and the teams vaccination status

Despite reports of 90% vaccination rates on the Memphis Tigers team, only about 23% actually is, forcing the cancellation of the Tiger - Vols Saturday match-up.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fans awaiting the Tennessee- Memphis rivalry play out made a trip to Nashville, and head home much earlier than they expected.

“I want to start off by saying to all the Tiger fans that drove to Nashville yesterday that we’re definitely appreciative, we did see you guys out,” said head coach Penny Hardaway.

It was a brief sight, however after an in-arena announcement that the Tennessee Memphis match-up wouldn’t happen.

Head coach Penny Hardaway was advised by the team doctor that the game must be canceled.

“I guess after breakfast, Tyler and Landers said that they weren’t feeling well to the trainer. I think the protocol is that if a kid says they aren’t feeling well to test them,” said Hardaway.

Harris and Nolley were tested for COVID-19 twice, positive results came back.

To rule out a false positive both were tested two more times, positive results.

At this point, the team had traveled and attended pregame practice together earlier that morning, meaning, the entire team had been in contact with Tyler and Landers.

“The rule states in our league that if anyone gets COVID on the team that ‘s not vaccinated, then all the other unvaccinated players are in that pool,” Hardaway explained.

After contact tracing between vaccinated and unvaccinated players, only four players were able to suit up because only those four were vaccinated.

Despite head coach penny Hardaway stating before the season that 90% of his team had been vaccinated…

“Initially when I had talked to the guys earlier they were all talking about being vaccinated and then I never visited it again. So I probably misspoke but a lot of the guys were talking about it back then and I never even thought about it again.”

However, never revisiting could have cost Memphis better placement later this season considering the NCAA tournament selection.

After defeating No. 6 Alabama, a second quad 1 win against No. 18 Tennesee would have been a clear turnaround for the 0-4 skid the Tigers just recovered from against unranked teams.

However, Penny says he still wants to make the game happen.

“We really wanted to play that game and really wish that we could reschedule it,” said Hardaway.

Although rescheduling is unlikely it’s not out of the question yet.

Tuesday's game against Alabama State will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.



Season and single game ticket holders will receive communication from the Memphis Ticket Office.



📰 https://t.co/FFMVwlkF0A pic.twitter.com/KYByABC8CX — Memphis Basketball (@Memphis_MBB) December 19, 2021