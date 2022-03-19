Howard said after the game he had words of encouragement for the guard after the tough loss om the NCAA Tournament for the Vols.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tennessee men's basketball had its season come to a disappointing end in the round of 32 against Michigan on Saturday.

After the tough ending, players were emotional, including Vols guard Kennedy Chandler. He was in tears, but in an act of sportsmanship, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard consoled him and embraced him.

Howard was asked about it after the game.

"“Kennedy Chandler is one of the most elite players in the country," he said. "Seeing the output, the effort and growth, I just gave him words of encouragement.”

Chandler played very well scoring 19 points and dishing out nine assists.

Vols head coach Rick Barnes spoke about his guard after the game too.

"He's grown tremendously. He's a great kid," Barnes said. "He never made it about him. He came in wanting to win. If you'd have saw his emotion, it was munch more than that in the locker room."

Michigan moved on to the Sweet 16. Tennessee's season came to an end.

Chandler will now decide on whether he will return to the Vols or pay professionally.