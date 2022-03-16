Here's where to find the 3 official watch parties for the Memphis Tigers March Madness run

University of Memphis athletics confirmed they are hosting three official watch parties around the city Thursday as the Tigers get set to play Boise State.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tigers are back in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament for the first time in eight years, playing Boise State in Portland, Oregon, Thursday, March 17 at 12:45 p.m.

While the distance involved might make it a challenge for Tigers fans to travel to watch the team, venues around the city are hosting watch parties so Memphians can get together and cheer on their team from afar.

The game itself won't only be monumental for the Tigers, but the city as well. With star power all over the court, it won't be a game to miss.

Here's the three official team watch parties happening around Memphis Thursday:

Brookhaven Pub & Grill

The home of coach Penny Hardaway's weekly radio show, Brookhaven will host a live radio broadcast of the pregame festivities before tip-off at 12:45.

Brookhaven opens at 11 a.m. Thursday and is located at 695 W. Brookhaven Cir. in east Memphis.

'Twas the night before game day...🐯🏀 Brookhaven is one of the official watch party locations for the Memphis vs. Boise... Posted by Brookhaven Pub and Grill on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Hyatt Centric Beale Street Hotel

The Hyatt's Beale Street location will be hosting a rooftop watch party for the Tigers beginning at Noon.

According to their website, the rooftop venue is a unique whiskey bar, with views of Beale Street, the Memphis skyline, and the Mississippi River.

The Hyatt Centric is located at 33 Beale St.

Grind City Brewing Company

The third official location to watch the Tigers is Grind City Brewing Co, the makers of Tiger Tail malt liquor.

Grind City is located at 76 Waterworks Ave. in Memphis and will open before tip-off.