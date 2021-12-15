WATCH: Tevin Carter talks next steps after signing with Memphis football

Tevin Carter explains why he chose Memphis as the next step in football career

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three star quarterback and highest ranking quarterback recruit for the University of Memphis in years signed the dotted line Wednesday making his commitment to Memphis official.

Q: There’s a lot of people here today to celebrate you, it’s a signing day and graduation for you how big is that?

“I feel great like I said, I’m just ready to get it over with and start a new journey. I’ve been in high school for four years but I’ve been playing six years, to finally be done with that is a good feeling," said Carter.

Q: Obviously going as a young high ranking quarterback going into the program, Seth Henigan is there he’s also a younger quarterback. What are those feelings going into the program up against another talented young QB?

“I just work, honestly I don’t think too much about it, I know I have to do more work because he’s a year ahead of me but I’m willing to do that. Put in twice as much time and work that I have to, watch more film an extra 30 minutes. I can stay here and go to the NFL or be like an Elliot Perry and be successful. I can just stay here and do it, I don’t have to go out of the city or state to do that,” said Carter.

Q: You said that your grandad played a huge role in your decision to go to Memphis if you had anything that you could say to him or feelings that you could express to him on why you chose to go to Memphis, what would you say?