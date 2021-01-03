Week 15: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Arkansas continues climb after Alabama upset, Tennessee closes out February 4-4.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AP TOP 25 BALLOT FOR WEEK 14 —

Gonzaga Michigan Baylor Illinois Iowa Alabama Ohio State Houston West Virginia Villanova Kansas Arkansas Florida State Creighton Texas Tech Oklahoma State Texas Oklahoma San Diego State Loyola Chicago Virginia Tech Colorado Purdue Virginia BYU

ENTERED —Oklahoma State (16), San Diego State (19), Colorado (22), Purdue (23), BYU (25)

DROPPED OUT — USC (19), LSU (22), Belmont (23), Oregon (24), Tennessee (25)

JUST OUTSIDE — St. Bonaventure, Florida, Maryland, Clemson

THE RANKING —The Madness started a week early, with 18 of the AP Top 25 teams losing games. The most seismic shock was Baylor's first loss of the season, a 71-58 defeat at Kansas. The Bears drop to No. 3, trading places with Michigan.

Ohio State has now lost three in a row, but hang on at No. 7 in my ballot. The Buckeyes resume is just that good. Despite losses to No. 9 Iowa and unranked Michigan State, OSU still sports a 7-5 record in Quad 1 games, is fifth in overall strength of resume, 7th in Kenpom and 8th in NET.

After the 81-66 upset of No. 6 Alabama and rout of LSU, Arkansas climbs seven places in my ballot, checking in at No. 12. The victory showed just how far the Hogs have come since the 90-59 loss in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 16. With nine straight SEC wins, the Razorbacks are putting it all together at the perfect time.

Oklahoma State returns to the ranks at No. 16 after a banner week, highlighted by wins over No. 7 Oklahoma in Norman, and No. 18 Texas Tech in Stillwater. San Diego State's back-to-back sweep of Boise State has the Aztecs landing at No. 19. The Buffaloes joining the fray at No. 22 after Colorado's 18-point rout of No. 19 USC and nine-point win over UCLA. Purdue arrives at No. 23 after blowing out Penn State on their home floor, 73-52. BYU rounds out the Top 25, with a 2-0 week, a 19-5 overall record, and 18th-best SOR.

Just submitted my AP Top 25 men’s basketball ballot:

1. Zags

2. Mich

3. BU

4. Ill

5. Iowa

6. Bama

7. Ohio St

8. Hou

9. WVU

10. Nova

11. KU

12. Ark

13. Fla St

14. Creighton

15. Tx Tech

16. Ok St

17. Tx

18. Okl

19. SDSU

20. Loyola Chi

21. Va Tech

22. Colo

23. Purdue

24. Va

25. BYU — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) March 1, 2021

USC drops out after losses at Colorado and at Utah. LSU and Belmont fall off my ballot following 0-2 weeks. Oregon slips outside the field after a 14-point defeat at the hands of the Trojans.