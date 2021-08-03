Week 16: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AP TOP 25 BALLOT FOR WEEK 16—
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Illinois
5. Iowa
6. Alabama
7. Arkansas
8. Houston
9. West Virginia
10. Ohio State
11. Kansas
12. Oklahoma State
13. Villanova
14. Texas
15. Virginia
16. Purdue
17. Creighton
18. Florida State
19. Loyola Chicago
20. San Diego State
21. Texas Tech
22. Virginia Tech
23. Colorado
24. USC
25. Oregon
ENTERED—USC (24), Oregon (25)
DROPPED OUT— Oklahoma (18), BYU (25)
JUST OUTSIDE— UConn, Clemson
THE RANKING—Michigan's 1-2 week destabilized the current order at the top of the rankings. The Wolverines may well drop below No. 3 after a blowout loss at home to No. 4 Illinois and a split with unranked Michigan State.
While no longer a clear choice, I believe Michigan still slightly edges out Illinois when you consider the overall resume. The Fighting Illini are 20-6 with losses at Michigan State, at Rutgers, at Missouri and at home to Maryland, Ohio State and Baylor. That outweighs Michigan's three losses. Kenpom, NET and Joe Lunardi agree.
Arkansas took care of business with a lopsided win at South Carolina and home to Texas A&M. Two wins over sub .500 teams usually do not move the needle in the Top 25 rankings, but as winners of eight straight and 11 of their last 12, the Hogs move up five spots to No. 7 in my ballot. Alabama is 21-6, all in Quad 1-3; Arkansas is 15-5 in the same range, with six Quad 4 wins. The Crimson Tide remain just ahead at No. 6.
Oklahoma's losses to Oklahoma State and Texas dropped the Sooners to 4-7 against the top six teams in the Big 12, and out of my Top 25. I usually try not to drop teams that did not play, but solid showings from USC and Oregon bumped BYU from my ballot for this week.