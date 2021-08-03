Week 16: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Arkansas' meteoric ascent continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AP TOP 25 BALLOT FOR WEEK 16 —

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Illinois

5. Iowa

6. Alabama

7. Arkansas

8. Houston

9. West Virginia

10. Ohio State

11. Kansas

12. Oklahoma State

13. Villanova

14. Texas

15. Virginia

16. Purdue

17. Creighton

18. Florida State

19. Loyola Chicago

20. San Diego State

21. Texas Tech

22. Virginia Tech

23. Colorado

24. USC

25. Oregon

ENTERED —USC (24), Oregon (25)

DROPPED OUT — Oklahoma (18), BYU (25)

JUST OUTSIDE — UConn, Clemson

THE RANKING —Michigan's 1-2 week destabilized the current order at the top of the rankings. The Wolverines may well drop below No. 3 after a blowout loss at home to No. 4 Illinois and a split with unranked Michigan State.

While no longer a clear choice, I believe Michigan still slightly edges out Illinois when you consider the overall resume. The Fighting Illini are 20-6 with losses at Michigan State, at Rutgers, at Missouri and at home to Maryland, Ohio State and Baylor. That outweighs Michigan's three losses. Kenpom, NET and Joe Lunardi agree.

Arkansas took care of business with a lopsided win at South Carolina and home to Texas A&M. Two wins over sub .500 teams usually do not move the needle in the Top 25 rankings, but as winners of eight straight and 11 of their last 12, the Hogs move up five spots to No. 7 in my ballot. Alabama is 21-6, all in Quad 1-3; Arkansas is 15-5 in the same range, with six Quad 4 wins. The Crimson Tide remain just ahead at No. 6.

Oklahoma's losses to Oklahoma State and Texas dropped the Sooners to 4-7 against the top six teams in the Big 12, and out of my Top 25. I usually try not to drop teams that did not play, but solid showings from USC and Oregon bumped BYU from my ballot for this week.