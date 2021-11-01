Week Eight: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

x
Tennessee remains in the Top 10 as the bottom half of the Top 25 sees drastic change.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AP TOP 25 BALLOT FOR WEEK 8

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. Villanova
  4. Texas
  5. Iowa
  6. Kansas
  7. Michigan
  8. Tennessee
  9. Creighton
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Houston
  12. Clemson
  13. Illinois
  14. Louisville
  15. Alabama
  16. Missouri
  17. Texas Tech
  18. West Virginia
  19. Minnesota
  20. Ohio State
  21. Virginia Tech
  22. Oregon
  23. Colorado
  24. UCONN
  25. Saint Louis

DROPPED OUT— Rutgers (13), Northwestern (19), Florida State (21)

JUST OUTSIDE— USC, UCLA, Stanford, Boise State, Drake

THE RANKING— No. 12 through No. 17 all lost at least one game this week, making this my most challenging Top 25 ballot to date. There is no question the Big Ten is best conference in college basketball, cannibalistic as it may be. This week, it consumed Rutgers, Illinois, Northwestern, Minnesota and Michigan State; who all appeared on last week's AP Top 25. I already dropped the Spartans last week. This time, the Scarlet Knights and Wildcats join them. I did not take dropping Rutgers lightly, but they are losers of 4 of their last 5, and do not have a high-enough caliber resume to cushion that blow. Illinois and Minnesota do, and remain in my Top 25 despite tough weeks.

Clemson, Louisville and Alabama are my biggest winners of the week. The Crimson Tide followed up their statement-making win over Tennessee with victories over RV Florida and Auburn. Louisville picked up their signature win at the right time. Their 73-71 victory over Virginia Tech, coupled with the down week for the middle of my Top 25 has the Cardinals at No. 14 this week. With Tuesday's win over NC State, Clemson now has seven quality victories this season, against one loss to the Hokies.

