Week Eight: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

THE RANKING — No. 12 through No. 17 all lost at least one game this week, making this my most challenging Top 25 ballot to date. There is no question the Big Ten is best conference in college basketball, cannibalistic as it may be. This week, it consumed Rutgers, Illinois, Northwestern, Minnesota and Michigan State; who all appeared on last week's AP Top 25. I already dropped the Spartans last week. This time, the Scarlet Knights and Wildcats join them. I did not take dropping Rutgers lightly, but they are losers of 4 of their last 5, and do not have a high-enough caliber resume to cushion that blow. Illinois and Minnesota do, and remain in my Top 25 despite tough weeks.