Week 11: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Tennessee back on the rise after 19-point win over No. 15 Kansas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — AP TOP 25 BALLOT FOR WEEK 11 —

Gonzaga Baylor Villanova Michigan Houston Texas Iowa Ohio State Oklahoma Alabama Illinois Tennessee Virginia Tech Virginia Creighton West Virginia Texas Tech Wisconsin Florida Missouri Purdue Florida State UCLA Drake Loyola Chicago

ENTERED —Florida (19), Purdue (21), Drake (24), Loyola-Chicago (25)

DROPPED OUT — Kansas (15), Minnesota (18), Boise State (23), Oklahoma State (25)

JUST OUTSIDE —Georgia Tech, St. Bonaventure, USC

THE RANKING —So far, 2021 is the year of the Sooner. With wins over No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Alabama last week, Oklahoma became the first team since 1974—and just the third team ever—to beat four Top 10 teams in a single regular season month, according to ESPN. Their stock jumped faster than GameStop, rocketing from No. 23 in my ballot last week to No. 9 today.

Ten of the twelve teams ranked from No. 5-16 lost this week, much to Tennessee's benefit. The 19-point victory over Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 challenge returned the Vols to my Top 15, checking in at No. 12. After losing four of their last five, the Jayhawks drop off my ballot for the first time this season. But there is no shortage of opportunity in the Big 12. Kansas will easily re-enter with a 2-0 week, headlined by a showdown against No. 16 West Virginia Saturday at Morgantown.

Florida topped the Mountaineers 85-80 Saturday, returning the Gators to my ballot at No. 19 for the first time since Dec. 7. Purdue checks in at No. 21, ejecting Minnesota from my Top 25 after the Boilermakers' 81-62 rout of the Golden Gophers. Drake, one of just three undefeated teams remaining in college basketball, enters the ranks at No. 24. Loyola-Chicago, up to No. 16 in both NET and Kenpom, join the fray at No. 25, and nudging out Oklahoma State after their 2-0 week.