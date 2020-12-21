x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Sports

Week Five: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Tennessee inches up in Clayton's Week 5 ballot
Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaden Springer (11) goes to the basket against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

AP TOP 25 WEEK 5 BALLOT

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. Kansas
  4. Iowa
  5. Villanova
  6. Houston
  7. West Virginia
  8. Tennessee
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Texas
  11. Michigan State
  12. Creighton
  13. Missouri
  14. Rutgers
  15. Texas Tech
  16. Virginia
  17. UNC
  18. Florida State
  19. Illinois
  20. Duke
  21. Michigan
  22. Oregon
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. Ohio State
  25. Xavier

DROPPED OUT —San Diego State (18), Saint Louis (23), Clemson (25)

JUST OUTSIDE—Arkansas, LSU, Purdue, Providence, Richmond

THE RANKING

Gonzaga’s 11-point win over Iowa after 17 days between games only reaffirmed why the Bulldogs are the clear choice as the top-ranked team in the nation.

The Hawkeyes join fellow Top 10 squads Kansas and West Virginia in the “has only lost to No. 1 Gonzaga” club.

The same cannot be said for Michigan State. The Spartans faced the biggest drop in my ballot (7 spots) to No. 11 because of the 79-65 setback at Northwestern. Another Big Ten squad, Rutgers, enjoys the largest jump this week, climbing to No. 14 (8 spots) after picking up a signature win over Illinois, 91-88.

San Diego State drops out after the 10-point defeat against BYU, as do Saint Louis and Clemson due to their losses to Minnesota and Virginia Tech, respectively. Ohio State hangs on at No. 24 in my ballot, despite the loss to Purdue because of Saturday’s 77-70 over UCLA.

Undefeated Xavier edges out a crowded field to debut in the Top 25 after a win over Marquette, as does Oregon after extending their winning streak to six games after opening the season with a loss to Mizzou.