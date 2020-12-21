Week Five: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Tennessee inches up in Clayton's Week 5 ballot

AP TOP 25 WEEK 5 BALLOT —

Gonzaga Baylor Kansas Iowa Villanova Houston West Virginia Tennessee Wisconsin Texas Michigan State Creighton Missouri Rutgers Texas Tech Virginia UNC Florida State Illinois Duke Michigan Oregon Virginia Tech Ohio State Xavier

DROPPED OUT —San Diego State (18), Saint Louis (23), Clemson (25)

JUST OUTSIDE— Arkansas, LSU, Purdue, Providence, Richmond

THE RANKING —

Gonzaga’s 11-point win over Iowa after 17 days between games only reaffirmed why the Bulldogs are the clear choice as the top-ranked team in the nation.

The Hawkeyes join fellow Top 10 squads Kansas and West Virginia in the “has only lost to No. 1 Gonzaga” club.

The same cannot be said for Michigan State. The Spartans faced the biggest drop in my ballot (7 spots) to No. 11 because of the 79-65 setback at Northwestern. Another Big Ten squad, Rutgers, enjoys the largest jump this week, climbing to No. 14 (8 spots) after picking up a signature win over Illinois, 91-88.

San Diego State drops out after the 10-point defeat against BYU, as do Saint Louis and Clemson due to their losses to Minnesota and Virginia Tech, respectively. Ohio State hangs on at No. 24 in my ballot, despite the loss to Purdue because of Saturday’s 77-70 over UCLA.