Week Nine: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Tennessee stays at No. 8 after lopsided win over Vanderbilt.
Credit: Univ. of Tennessee Athletics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AP TOP 25 BALLOT FOR WEEK NINE

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. Villanova
  4. Iowa
  5. Michigan
  6. Texas
  7. Kansas
  8. Tennessee
  9. Houston
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Creighton
  12. Minnesota
  13. Ohio State
  14. Texas Tech
  15. Virginia Tech
  16. Virginia
  17. Alabama
  18. West Virginia
  19. Clemson
  20. Missouri
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. Louisville
  23. UCONN
  24. UCLA
  25. Colorado

ENTERED—  Virginia (16), Oklahoma State (21), UCLA (24)

DROPPED OUT— Illinois (13), Oregon (22), Saint Louis (25)

JUST OUTSIDE— USC, Boise State, Drake

THE RANKING— No. 7 Michigan was primed to enter the Top 3 after Tuesday's 77-54 rout of No. 9 Wisconsin. Saturday's 18-point loss to Minnesota dashed those hopes, but the Wolverines check in at No. 5 on my ballot this week. 

The shuffle of No. 12-20 continues with Minnesota and Ohio State on top of the pack after strong weeks in the Big Ten. Illinois stomached their fifth loss of the season at the hands of the Buckeyes, just barely enough for me to leave them off my ballot. The Fighting Illini host Penn State and Michigan State this week. 

Virginia enters my ballot at No. 16 after stomping Clemson 85-50, who falls to No. 19 on my ballot.

Oklahoma State cracks my Top 25 at No. 21 after the 75-70 victory over No. Kansas. UCLA also joins the fray at No. 24 in a crowded Pac-12. 

