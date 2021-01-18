Week Nine: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Tennessee stays at No. 8 after lopsided win over Vanderbilt.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AP TOP 25 BALLOT FOR WEEK NINE —

Gonzaga Baylor Villanova Iowa Michigan Texas Kansas Tennessee Houston Wisconsin Creighton Minnesota Ohio State Texas Tech Virginia Tech Virginia Alabama West Virginia Clemson Missouri Oklahoma State Louisville UCONN UCLA Colorado

ENTERED — Virginia (16), Oklahoma State (21), UCLA (24)

DROPPED OUT — Illinois (13), Oregon (22), Saint Louis (25)

JUST OUTSIDE — USC, Boise State, Drake

THE RANKING — No. 7 Michigan was primed to enter the Top 3 after Tuesday's 77-54 rout of No. 9 Wisconsin. Saturday's 18-point loss to Minnesota dashed those hopes, but the Wolverines check in at No. 5 on my ballot this week.

The shuffle of No. 12-20 continues with Minnesota and Ohio State on top of the pack after strong weeks in the Big Ten. Illinois stomached their fifth loss of the season at the hands of the Buckeyes, just barely enough for me to leave them off my ballot. The Fighting Illini host Penn State and Michigan State this week.

Virginia enters my ballot at No. 16 after stomping Clemson 85-50, who falls to No. 19 on my ballot.