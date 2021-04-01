Week Seven: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Tennessee remains in Top 10 after mixed week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AP TOP 25 BALLOT FOR WEEK 7 —

Gonzaga Baylor Villanova Texas Kansas Iowa Tennessee Michigan Creighton Wisconsin Houston Missouri Rutgers Illinois West Virginia Minnesota Clemson Oregon Northwestern Virginia Tech Florida State Saint Louis Texas Tech Louisville Ohio State

DROPPED OUT — Michigan State (17), Virginia (21), San Diego State (25)

JUST OUTSIDE — Seton Hall, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Drake

THE RANKING — This week saw 13 Top 25 teams lose games, including half of the Top 10. Michigan was the biggest winner of the week, catapulting 12 spots to No. 8 in my ballot compared to last week after the win at Maryland and the 85-66 rout of No. 19 Northwestern. The Wolverines are the only undefeated squad (9-0, 4-0) in this year's relentless Big Ten. They face another challenging week against Minnesota and Penn State.

Wisconsin (9-2, 3-1) barely hangs in the Top 10 after a mixed week, after the win over Minnesota and last Monday's setback against Maryland. Tennessee's first loss of the season to Alabama excludes them from Top 5 consideration. The Vols land at No. 7 after picking up the win over No. 12 Missouri.

Michigan State and San Diego State fall out of my ballot after losses to Minnesota and Colorado State respectively. Virginia drops off because their resume at the point does not justify ranking.