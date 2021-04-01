x
Week Seven: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Tennessee remains in Top 10 after mixed week.
Credit: Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaden Springer (11) goes to the basket against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AP TOP 25 BALLOT FOR WEEK 7— 

  1. Gonzaga 
  2. Baylor
  3. Villanova
  4. Texas
  5. Kansas
  6. Iowa
  7. Tennessee
  8. Michigan
  9. Creighton
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Houston
  12. Missouri 
  13. Rutgers
  14. Illinois
  15. West Virginia
  16. Minnesota
  17. Clemson
  18. Oregon
  19. Northwestern
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. Florida State
  22. Saint Louis
  23. Texas Tech 
  24. Louisville
  25. Ohio State

DROPPED OUT— Michigan State (17), Virginia (21), San Diego State (25)

JUST OUTSIDE— Seton Hall, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Drake

THE RANKING— This week saw 13 Top 25 teams lose games, including half of the Top 10. Michigan was the biggest winner of the week, catapulting 12 spots to No. 8 in my ballot compared to last week after the win at Maryland and the 85-66 rout of No. 19 Northwestern. The Wolverines are the only undefeated squad (9-0, 4-0) in this year's relentless Big Ten. They face another challenging week against Minnesota and Penn State.

Wisconsin (9-2, 3-1) barely hangs in the Top 10 after a mixed week, after the win over Minnesota and last Monday's setback against Maryland. Tennessee's first loss of the season to Alabama excludes them from Top 5 consideration. The Vols land at No. 7 after picking up the win over No. 12 Missouri.

Michigan State and San Diego State fall out of my ballot after losses to Minnesota and Colorado State respectively. Virginia drops off because their resume at the point does not justify ranking. 

Oklahoma State and Seton Hall nearly edged out Ohio State after their loss to Minnesota, but the Buckeyes hang on in a crowded field because of the overall resume they have already established. 

