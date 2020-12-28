Week Six: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn — AP TOP 25 WEEK 6 BALLOT—
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- Kansas
- Villanova
- Houston
- Wisconsin
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
- Iowa
- Texas
- Creighton
- Missouri
- Rutgers
- Florida State
- Illinois
- Texas Tech
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Oregon
- Virginia Tech
- Ohio State
- San Diego State
DROPPED OUT — North Carolina (17), Duke (20), Xavier (25)
JUST OUTSIDE — Saint Louis, NC State, Arkansas, LSU, Colorado
THE RANKING — At this point, anyone who does not pick Gonzaga as the best team in the nation is not paying attention. The Bulldogs stomped No. 16 Virginia 98-75, adding another ranked win to a resume that already boasts victories over No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 Iowa and No. 7 West Virginia. The Zags are on a level all-their-own in terms of both record and talent on the court.
North Carolina drops off my ballot after falling to NC State, as does Xavier after battling in a 66-61 loss at No. 13 Creighton. A win over Seton Hall could return the Musketeers to my Top 25 next week. At this point in the season, it comes down to resumes, and Duke simply does not have one yet, hence their dropping out.
Northwestern and Minnesota debut on my ballot at No. 18 and No. 19 respectively. Few teams in college basketball, if any, have had a better eight-day stretch than the Wildcats and Golden Gophers. Minnesota toppled No. 4 Iowa and a dangerous RV Saint Louis team, and their only loss of the season was at No. 18 Illinois. Northwestern turned heads last week, handing No. 4 Michigan State their first loss of the season. The Wildcats followed it up with victories at Indiana and against Ohio State, who hang at No. 24 in my ballot because of their win over No. 11 Rutgers.