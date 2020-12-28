Week Six: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Tennessee on the rise after blowout wins, eight Big Ten teams in this week's ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn — AP TOP 25 WEEK 6 BALLOT —

Gonzaga Baylor Kansas Villanova Houston Wisconsin Tennessee West Virginia Iowa Texas Creighton Missouri Rutgers Florida State Illinois Texas Tech Michigan State Northwestern Minnesota Michigan Virginia Oregon Virginia Tech Ohio State San Diego State

DROPPED OUT — North Carolina (17), Duke (20), Xavier (25)

JUST OUTSIDE — Saint Louis, NC State, Arkansas, LSU, Colorado

THE RANKING — At this point, anyone who does not pick Gonzaga as the best team in the nation is not paying attention. The Bulldogs stomped No. 16 Virginia 98-75, adding another ranked win to a resume that already boasts victories over No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 Iowa and No. 7 West Virginia. The Zags are on a level all-their-own in terms of both record and talent on the court.

North Carolina drops off my ballot after falling to NC State, as does Xavier after battling in a 66-61 loss at No. 13 Creighton. A win over Seton Hall could return the Musketeers to my Top 25 next week. At this point in the season, it comes down to resumes, and Duke simply does not have one yet, hence their dropping out.