Week Ten: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

THE RANKING — Eleven ranked teams lost to unranked opponents this week, resulting in another significant shakeup of my Top 25 ballot. Kansas (8 spots) and Tennessee (9 spots) suffered the largest drops in my ballot week-over-week, landing at No. 15 and No. 17 respectively. Yes, the Vols were without freshman Jaden Springer for their losses to Missouri and Florida. A series split with the Tigers dampens the Dec. 30 victory over Mizzou, Tennessee's signature win of the season to date.

Entering my Top 25 this week: Florida State re-enters my ballot at No. 19 after steam-rolling No. 20 Clemson and RV Louisville, knocking both off out of my Top 25. Illinois returns after their bounce-back 14-point win over Penn State. The 13-1 Boise State Broncos make their first appearance on my ballot at No. 22, having won 11 of their 13 games by double digits. Oklahoma joins the ranks after hanging around in an early Big 12 gauntlet. Their 2-0 week, highlighted by the 75-68 upset of Kansas, has the Sooners entering at No. 23.