Week 13: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AP TOP 25 BALLOT FOR WEEK 13—
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Illinois
- Houston
- Oklahoma
- Virginia
- Alabama
- Villanova
- Iowa
- Creighton
- West Virginia
- Texas
- Texas Tech
- USC
- Virginia Tech
- Florida State
- Tennessee
- Wisconsin
- Loyola Chicago
- Arkansas
- Missouri
- Kansas
- Belmont
ENTERED— Arkansas (22), Kansas (24), Belmont (25)
DROPPED OUT—Florida (23), Purdue (24), Oklahoma State (25)
JUST OUTSIDE—LSU, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Louisville, Colorado, San Diego State, Seton Hall, Saint Louis, Indiana
THE RANKING—Ranked matchups defined this past week. No. 19 Creighton catapults to No. 12 in my ballot after an 86-70 upset of No. 5 Villanova, who drop to No. 10.
No. 10 Missouri's losses to Arkansas and Ole Miss dropped the Tigers to No. 23 in my Week 13 ballot. The Razorbacks have been a regular in my "Just Outside" this year. A Top 10 upset finally pushed them across the finish line this week, but we now have a crowded field towards the top of the SEC. LSU was my 26th team after Saturday's 78-65 upset of No. 16 Tennessee. Ole Miss also enters the picture after their second Top 10 win in as many weeks. The Rebels host LSU Wednesday night in a matchup that could decide which team cracks next week's Top 25.
Kansas re-enters the ranks following their 3-0 week, defeating Oklahoma State once and Iowa State twice. Belmont's NCAA-best 22-1 record and 19-game win streak beat out LSU for No. 25 on my ballot.