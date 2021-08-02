x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Sports

Week 12: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Tennessee drops after loss to Ole Miss
Credit: Univ. of Tennessee Athletics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AP TOP 25 BALLOT FOR WEEK 12

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. Michigan
  4. Ohio State
  5. Villanova
  6. Illinois
  7. Houston
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Missouri
  11. Alabama
  12. Virginia
  13. Iowa
  14. West Virginia
  15. Texas
  16. Tennessee
  17. Virginia Tech
  18. Creighton
  19. Florida State
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Loyola Chicago
  22. USC
  23. Florida
  24. Purdue
  25. Oklahoma State

ENTERED— Oklahoma State, USC

DROPPED OUT— Drake, UCLA

JUST OUTSIDE— Rutgers, Louisville, Colorado, San Diego State, Seton Hall, Saint Louis, Indiana, Arkansas

THE RANKING—Six of the AP Top 10 and 15 of the Top 25 lost games last week. Iowa and Texas each lost twice last week, and four of their last five, dropping them back into a crowded field in the middle of the rankings  at No. 13 and No. 15 respectively.

Three new teams entered my Top 10: Illinois (No. 6), Texas Tech (No. 8) and Missouri (No. 10). After a couple of mid-January losses in the vicious Big Ten, the Fighting Illini have won four straight, including victories over Wisconsin and Indiana last week. Now owners of a series sweep over Oklahoma after Monday's 57-52 win, the Red Raiders stock continues to rise. Mizzou checks in at No. 10, powered by the Tigers 68-65 victory over Alabama. 

Oklahoma State re-enters my Top 25 in a split week, highlighted by a win over Texas. USC makes the cut, having knocked UCLA out of my ballot with a 66-48 rout of the Bruins. Drake also drops off after their first loss of the season to Valparaiso, 75-57. 

 