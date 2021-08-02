Week 12: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Tennessee drops after loss to Ole Miss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AP TOP 25 BALLOT FOR WEEK 12 —

Gonzaga Baylor Michigan Ohio State Villanova Illinois Houston Texas Tech Oklahoma Missouri Alabama Virginia Iowa West Virginia Texas Tennessee Virginia Tech Creighton Florida State Wisconsin Loyola Chicago USC Florida Purdue Oklahoma State

ENTERED — Oklahoma State, USC

DROPPED OUT — Drake, UCLA

JUST OUTSIDE — Rutgers, Louisville, Colorado, San Diego State, Seton Hall, Saint Louis, Indiana, Arkansas

THE RANKING —Six of the AP Top 10 and 15 of the Top 25 lost games last week. Iowa and Texas each lost twice last week, and four of their last five, dropping them back into a crowded field in the middle of the rankings at No. 13 and No. 15 respectively.

Three new teams entered my Top 10: Illinois (No. 6), Texas Tech (No. 8) and Missouri (No. 10). After a couple of mid-January losses in the vicious Big Ten, the Fighting Illini have won four straight, including victories over Wisconsin and Indiana last week. Now owners of a series sweep over Oklahoma after Monday's 57-52 win, the Red Raiders stock continues to rise. Mizzou checks in at No. 10, powered by the Tigers 68-65 victory over Alabama.