Week 12: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AP TOP 25 BALLOT FOR WEEK 12—
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Villanova
- Illinois
- Houston
- Texas Tech
- Oklahoma
- Missouri
- Alabama
- Virginia
- Iowa
- West Virginia
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Virginia Tech
- Creighton
- Florida State
- Wisconsin
- Loyola Chicago
- USC
- Florida
- Purdue
- Oklahoma State
ENTERED— Oklahoma State, USC
DROPPED OUT— Drake, UCLA
JUST OUTSIDE— Rutgers, Louisville, Colorado, San Diego State, Seton Hall, Saint Louis, Indiana, Arkansas
THE RANKING—Six of the AP Top 10 and 15 of the Top 25 lost games last week. Iowa and Texas each lost twice last week, and four of their last five, dropping them back into a crowded field in the middle of the rankings at No. 13 and No. 15 respectively.
Three new teams entered my Top 10: Illinois (No. 6), Texas Tech (No. 8) and Missouri (No. 10). After a couple of mid-January losses in the vicious Big Ten, the Fighting Illini have won four straight, including victories over Wisconsin and Indiana last week. Now owners of a series sweep over Oklahoma after Monday's 57-52 win, the Red Raiders stock continues to rise. Mizzou checks in at No. 10, powered by the Tigers 68-65 victory over Alabama.
Oklahoma State re-enters my Top 25 in a split week, highlighted by a win over Texas. USC makes the cut, having knocked UCLA out of my ballot with a 66-48 rout of the Bruins. Drake also drops off after their first loss of the season to Valparaiso, 75-57.