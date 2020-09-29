The game day experience at The University of Alabama and Bryant-Denny Stadium will be different this football season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The game day experience at The University of Alabama and Bryant-Denny Stadium will be different this football season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UA is implementing changes to comply with CDC, state of Alabama, NCAA and SEC health guidelines to keep fans safe while preventing the spread of coronavirus.

A few highlights of the changes for the 2020 football season include:

Tailgating will not be permitted on campus

Those not attending the game are asked to avoid campus

All spectators are required to wear a face covering

All game tickets are mobile-only

Those with COVID-19 symptoms or asked to quarantine or isolate should stay home

Fans with pre-existing health conditions or those at greater risk should consider not attending on-campus sporting events for the time being

We're asking fans to do a self-assessment of symptoms before coming to Saturday's game. Thank you for helping to keep everyone safe at Bryant-Denny Stadium! https://t.co/iJdXznF3J6#RollTide #BamaGameday pic.twitter.com/tm7XutaXNY — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) September 29, 2020

Tailgating will not be permitted on campus, and the pregame Elephant Stomp will not take place.

Reserved parking lots will open three hours prior to kick off. Crimson Ride shuttles will not be in operation and ride sharing will not have designated pick up/drop off locations.

Prior to entering the stadium, ticketholders are required to complete a brief COVID-19 health assessment. Those with COVID-19 symptoms, exposed to someone who is COVID-positive or been directed by a healthcare professional to be in quarantine or isolation for a period of time that includes game day will not be allowed entry.

All spectators are required to wear a face covering upon entering the stadium. A disposable mask will be provided to those who don’t have a face covering.

Upon arriving at the security area, fans will wait in line for the metal detectors. Markers will be placed at 6 feet intervals to help maintain social distancing, and signs will encourage fans to social distance.

UA Athletics TIDE PRIDE/Ticket Office transitioned to mobile-only ticketing and parking to allow for contactless entry to all venues. Ticket purchasers receive tickets via email, allowing for download to Apple Wallet (iPhone) or Google Pay Wallet (Android). Just prior to reaching the gates, fans should open their digital wallet, select their game tickets and hold their smartphone near the scanner.

Stadium capacity has been reduced to about 20% to allow social distancing among fans.

Concession stands will have a limited menu of prepackaged food available for purchase. Cashless transactions are encouraged, but not required.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the stadium, including one at each gate. Restrooms will be thoroughly cleaned before and during each game. In addition, urinals and stalls will be taped off to encourage social distancing.