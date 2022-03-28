What should the University of Memphis, Tigers fans expect facing NCAA violations?

College basketball insiders weigh in on the NCAA's notice of allegations following an 18-month investigation into the Tigers basketball program.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It's uncertain times at the University of Memphis - and for Tigers basketball fans - as they wait on a specific punishment from the NCAA.

A notice of allegations released Saturday - first reported by The Daily Memphian - outlined out four Level I and two Level II NCAA violations following a year and a half investigation into the Memphis basketball program.

Coach Penny Hardaway is the only person named publicly and linked to the allegations in the notice.

College basketball insider and ESPN 92.9 host Gary Parrish told ABC24 Monday the punishment should be released in the coming months.

Parrish cautioned Tigers fans that based on what's outlined in the allegations, Tigers fans should brace for the possibility of recruiting restrictions or even the worst case scenario: a single year or multi-year postseason ban.

"After looking at the notice of allegations, with four Level I violations, including at least one that is tied to Penny Hardaway, I think most people would say a postseason ban seems more likely than not," Parrish said.

Parrish said the allegations against the Memphis basketball program - which include lack of institutional control and a failure to monitor - are serious, even if specific punishments by the NCAA are not consistent.

"The most frustrating thing, or among the most frustrating things about the NCAA and how it levies punishments is that it is never consistent, so you cannot point to that or anything else and try to determine what Memphis will be hit with eventually, they always operate independent, it's almost like one case has nothing to do with the other," Parrish added.

Thanks to @GaryParrishCBS of @929espn for his time during Final Four week to weigh in on news released this weekend the Memphis Tigers are accused of committing four Level I & two Level II NCAA violations during 18-month investigation into its basketball program. — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) March 28, 2022

On top of that, those at the University of Memphis chose to be investigated and is the first infractions case overseen by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, or IARP.

Any punishment the IARP rules is final and cannot be appealed.

"Whatever the punishment is, that is the medicine you will have to take, there is no route, at least in the NCAA guidelines, for Memphis to try and challenge any punishment that is eventually levied," Parrish said.

As for Coach Hardaway, he could face a suspension or face a "show cause" penalty, a form of probation for a specific period of time that carries over to another school if a he were to take a job elsewhere.

There's precedent of it happening before in the Volunteer State.

"Bruce Pearl was, once upon a time at Tennessee, accused of obstructing an investigation and he got a three year show cause because of it, so does that mean Penny Hardaway is in line for a three year show cause?" Parrish added. "Maybe, but maybe not."

The Ole Miss football program was found to have committed Level I violations, including lack of institutional control, in 2017. This resulted in a two-year postseason ban, reduction in football scholarships, and a five-year show cause order for head coach Hugh Freeze, who resigned following the investigation.

Parrish also pointed to the University of Kansas - which also faces serious Level One allegations but recently extended the contract of basketball Coach Bill Self.

Those at the University of Memphis responded to the allegations by arguing the facts did not demonstrate a lack of institutional control, failure to monitor or failure to cooperate.

The Memphis basketball investigation is the first case taken up by the IARP.