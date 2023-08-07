Here's which PGA Tour golfers are coming to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship

70 golfers will head to TPC Southwind starting Wednesday to kick off the FedExCup Playoffs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2022-2023 FedExCup regular season has ended for the PGA Tour, meaning the focus of the golf world will shift to Memphis' TPC Southwind this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the Tour released the full roster of those who'll be competing for the trophy.

Once again packed with star power, the field features three FedExCup Champions and is headlined by standings leader Jon Rahm. Additionally, nine of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to compete, as well as 2015 Masters winner Jordan Spieth.

Past champions of the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs in the field include Tony Finau (2021) who won at Liberty National Golf Club, Jason Day (2015) who earned his title at Plainfield Country Club, and Matt Kuchar (2010) who was victorious at Ridgewood Country Club.

Lucas Glover earned his fifth career PGA Tour title, and first since the 2021 John Deere Classic, on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship. The victory moved Glover up 63 spots in the FedExCup standings from No. 112 to No. 49, qualifying him for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and 13th total in his career.

PGA TOUR rookie Ben Griffin qualified as the last player in the field at No. 70 in the FedExCup standings. Griffin will be making his FedExCup Playoffs debut.

All 70 members qualified for the FedEx St. Jude Championship will compete at TPC Southwind. The 70-player field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship is listed below:

Byeong Hun An

Keegan Bradley

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Matt Kuchar

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Matt NeSmith

Vincent Norrman

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Brendon Todd

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young