Here's which PGA Tour golfers are coming to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2022-2023 FedExCup regular season has ended for the PGA Tour, meaning the focus of the golf world will shift to Memphis' TPC Southwind this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the Tour released the full roster of those who'll be competing for the trophy.
Once again packed with star power, the field features three FedExCup Champions and is headlined by standings leader Jon Rahm. Additionally, nine of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to compete, as well as 2015 Masters winner Jordan Spieth.
Past champions of the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs in the field include Tony Finau (2021) who won at Liberty National Golf Club, Jason Day (2015) who earned his title at Plainfield Country Club, and Matt Kuchar (2010) who was victorious at Ridgewood Country Club.
Lucas Glover earned his fifth career PGA Tour title, and first since the 2021 John Deere Classic, on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship. The victory moved Glover up 63 spots in the FedExCup standings from No. 112 to No. 49, qualifying him for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and 13th total in his career.
PGA TOUR rookie Ben Griffin qualified as the last player in the field at No. 70 in the FedExCup standings. Griffin will be making his FedExCup Playoffs debut.
All 70 members qualified for the FedEx St. Jude Championship will compete at TPC Southwind. The 70-player field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship is listed below:
- Byeong Hun An
- Keegan Bradley
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Matt Kuchar
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Matt NeSmith
- Vincent Norrman
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Alex Smalley
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Brendon Todd
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
Click here for the full FedExCup Playoffs Eligibility and Points List. Fans can purchase tickets and parking at FedExChampionship.com.