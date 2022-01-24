White Station girls basketball is setting out to make history

At 14-2 and 5-0 in region, the Spartans are hoping to make the program's first state tournament appearance since 1999

It's back to business for White Station High School girls' basketball.

Back in the gym, and back in the state tournament conversation.

"I think we've got a pretty good shot if we stay together and keep our eyes on the prize," head coach Tommy Warren said.

Because of COVID-19, Shelby County Schools did not play basketball last season. But after a year away, the Spartans haven't missed a beat. They are 14-2 on the season and undefeated in region play.

"We have a good core," senior Mallory Taylor said. "A good starting five. We lean on each other when we're down. We're unselfish and we love to play with each other."

Taylor, along with fellow seniors Sihirah Reese and Ramya King, lead the way for the Spartans. The trio played AAU together this summer, jump-starting their chemistry this winter.

"That really, really helped keep us tight and made sure that we all focused on basketball," King said.

"It's crazy how fast we clicked back together," Reese said. "We came back together as a family and we're playing better than I thought we would actually play."

The last time White Station girls basketball reached the state tournament was in 1999. For their final go-around, these Spartan seniors are aiming to reset the clock.

"We really want to make history, make it known," King said. "Just to make everyone happy and do what everyone thinks we can't do. It would just mean a lot to us."