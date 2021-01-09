"It's a mentor-mentee type of relationship": local coach reflect on history headed into week 3 preps rivalry

Whitehaven Head Coach Rodney Saulsberry and Germantown HC Gene Robinson talk about playing for the same team to coach against each other.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday's battle between Germantown and Whitehaven football is over 20 years in the making.

“He’s still there for me, so definitely like a mentor-mentee type of situation for sure," said Germantown head coach Gene Robinson III.

Despite his original life plans, 22 years ago coach Rodney Saulsberry accepted a teaching and coaching position at his alma mater, home of the tigers.

“God was speaking to me at an early age that I was probably going to be a coach, I didn’t know it at the time. But when I was little my mom used to say that I was always strategizing, plotting, and trying to get things done,” said Saulsberry.

Later becoming the head coach, Saulsberry continued the Whitehaven legacy maintaining one of the best football programs in Memphis, causing one skilled native cornerback to want to play for his team.

“It’s a life decision the best decision I ever made was to go and play for coach Saulsberry, I tell people all the time I don’t think I’m at the University of North Carolina without his hard work,” said Robinson.

Gene Robinson III graduated from Whitehaven High and went on to be a star for the UNC secondary, before returning home to Memphis.

“Playing Gene Robinson as the head coach of Germantown high school that’s a testament to what we do,” said Saulsberry.

He said the goal is to produce productive citizens that can return to their communities and continue grooming young leaders.

“It’s a blessing, I just want to pay it forward and be what he was for me for these kids here,” said Robinson.

But although they have history, both coaches agree for their first district game of the season they’re playing to win.

“We know that on the gridiron is where we compete, so we’ll be competing to win at that time. But after that, we’re here to support each other and push each other to be the best that we can be," said Saulsberry.

“Obviously it is a rivalry, but we’re excited to get after it just to let everyone know who we are and become who we’re supposed to become,” said Robinson.