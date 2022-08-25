Why three-star corner Jaxon Hammond committed to Army, turned down multiple SEC, Ivy League offers

The combination of academics, athletics and the call to serve influenced the CBHS senior to attend West Point next fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Jaxon Hammond could have gone anywhere.

"I had two SECs, Tennessee and Mississippi State, I had UConn and all of the Ivy Leagues," Hammond, a senior at Christian Brothers High School, said.

But the three-star corner and receiver decided West Point was the place for him.

"I always dreamed of going to an Ivy League school," he said. "When I toured Ivy League, I could tell the football aspect wasn't there. But I felt like Army has the best of both worlds. I could pursue that Ivy League-level degree while also playing Power Five-level football, big games, televised every Saturday."

"A lot people from the outside when you don't understand the academies assume you're signing up to go to war," CBHS head coach Thomas McDaniel said. "They don't understand the academic rigor that's involved. West Point, academically is top notch."

His family's military background influenced Hammond's decision. His great aunt and grandfather both served in multiple branches of the military, including the Army.

"Their experiences and how it set them up for life," he said. "The long term benefits were just remarkable and I thought that would be a great thing to be a part of."

But it was most important for Jaxon to set an example and to show what is possible for other kids throughout Memphis.