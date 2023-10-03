Williams, Davis combine for 68 as Memphis survives UCF in AAC Tournament Quarterfinals

The Tigers duo scored every field goal in the second half en route to the 81-76 victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — DeAndre Williams' 35 points led Memphis over UCF 81-76 on Friday night in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Williams added 13 rebounds for the Tigers (23-8). Kendric Davis added 33 points while shooting 10 for 16 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and he also had seven assists and three blocks. Chandler Lawson finished 1 of 4 from the field to finish with four points, while adding six rebounds.

Two Tigers scoring at least 30 points in the same game has not happened since at least 2004, according to the University of Memphis athletics, which are still researching the last time this feat occurred.

CJ Kelly led the Knights (17-13) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and seven rebounds. Darius Johnson added 15 points and four assists for UCF. Michael Durr also had 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Davis' 21-point second half helped Memphis finish off the five-point victory.

Memphis moves on to the American Athletic Conference semifinals where they will face the winner of Wichita State and Tulane Saturday at 4:00 p.m.