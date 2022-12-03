Williams helps Memphis beat Ole Miss 68-57

Williams scored 17 points and collected 14 rebounds in the win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - DeAndre Williams had 17 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks to help Memphis beat Mississippi 68-57 for the Tigers’ fourth win in a row. Alex Lomax and Kendric Davis scored 14 points apiece for Memphis (6-2).

Williams scored inside, Chandler Lawson followed with a layup and Davis hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 opening run with 15:44 left in the first half and the Tigers never trailed.