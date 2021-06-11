After first win, Memphis 901 FC taking raised expectations into Saturday's match at Louisville City FC

Saturday's match will be televised on CW30 beginning at 6:30pm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday's win over Indy Eleven marked Memphis 901 FC's first victory of the season, and the start of head coach Ben Pirmann raising expectations within the club.

"I told the guys immediately after the game, the good news is you worked so hard and did exactly what was required. The bad news is that is now the minimum standard," he said. "Every single day in the weight room, training, fitness, nutrition, that's the minimum standard."

This Saturday's match at Louisville City FC will present not only the challenge of a quality opponent, but a hostile atmosphere. More than 20,000 fans are expected for the club's first cull capacity match.

"They're a dominant team," Pirmann said. "I talk all about Louisville, but internally it's all about us. It's about what we do. We have to have courage. That's never going to change. We have to be the hardest working team on the field."

901 FC brought in reinforcements via their academy players. Last Saturday, Collierville High School's Matt Brucker saw his first minute of professional action.

🚌 Roadtrip ready pic.twitter.com/jkCRRKsYNl — Memphis 901 FC (@Memphis901FC) June 11, 2021

"It took me some getting used to, and obviously I still have a lot to learn from these guys, but I respect them," Brucker said. "I'm trying my hardest and that's all I can do."

"Just like the rest of the team, they have a long, long way to go," Pirmann said. "This is professional football, we don't rely on 16, 17-year-old kids, but they're a part of it. They're scrapping every single day. So they have to take major steps in their development as kids, but also take steps forward to help the club."