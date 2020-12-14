My Cause, My Cleats: With help of Austin muralist, Tampa Bay's Ronald Jones honors victims of police violence with custom cleats

Paul Monroe, the father of Ronald's half-sister, was killed by Austin police in 1993.

AUSTIN, Texas — The NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign is a chance for players to shine a light on causes that are important to them by highlighting those causes on their cleats.

For Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones, his cause is one that hits close to home and hits close to Austin.

"When I was around the age of six, I learned my father was killed by a police officer here in Austin, and it completely shook my world," said Montinique Monroe, Jones's half-sister and the daughter of Paul Monroe.

Monroe was shot and killed in 1993, when Montinique was just four months old.

"Ever since that age I've been working toward bringing my father and his story to the forefront and really shedding a light on what happened to him," added Montinique, who's dedicated countless hours working with Mothers Against Police Brutality.

So when Jones approached Montinique for help with the design and inspiration for his cleats, she said she knew exactly what she wanted the subject to be and exactly whom to enlist to design them.

"It was important for me to pick a Black artist based in Austin," she said.

Enter Austin muralist Chris Rogers.

“No question, when she approached me for the cleats, it was like, 'Yes, of course,'" Rogers said. "I wanted to do something that was galvanizing, something that was powerful, something that would bring people together.”

Rogers, Monroe and Jones agreed on honoring victims of police violence with a portrait of Paul Monroe at the forefront.

“We wanted it to be black and white to symbolize the Black Power movement. We wanted a Black Power fist to symbolize resiliency and Black excellency and Black solidarity. And of course we wanted the 17 names of the victims in addition to my father’s name,” Montinique said. "When people see those cleats tomorrow, I hope they sit and think about the people across the nation that have the same stories that he does."

Rogers said he hoped to spotlight what he considers a systemic problem.

“These are real people that are being murdered. It’s not just a couple bad apples; it’s a problem,” he said.