With Tigers roster taking shape, Penny Hardaway is aiming to add 'shooters'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Penny Hardaway's 2022-23 roster is beginning to take shape.

"The nucleus that I have now I'm very confident in and I love," Hardaway told ABC24. "Need another couple players. Maybe a couple shooters."

In addition to his splash landing of AAC player of the year Kendric Davis, Penny has also brought Sun Belt six man of the year Elijah McCadden and UT-Arlington big man Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu into the fold.

During his round at the annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic at TPC Southwind, Hardaway said he intends to use his five remaining scholarships strategically.

"I don't want to recruit so many guys that I can't play the guys," he said. "That's when you get a lot of transfers."

While Penny is still targeting big-name players like North Carolina transfer Kerwin Walton, he doesn't intend to stuff his bench with top talent as he has in years past.

"That's where I've gotten into trouble," he said. "I've recruited so many four and five-star guys that you can't get the chemistry right because everyone wants to play and rightfully so, everyone thinks they should be out on the floor for 30 minutes. You got to go out there and get guys that know their roles. Are going to come in play defense, rebound, hustle. Buy into the scheme of things and not just have it be all about themselves."

The Tigers return five scholarship players from last year⁠—Six if Alex Lomax decides to return. Hardaway said expect Malcolm Dandridge to get more minutes this year.

"He just had another knee surgery and he is healing from that. So he is going to be much better this year. I'm very confident in him and Kao to go along DeAndre."

Hardaway also has his staff to rebuild. He has at least two assistant coach positions to fill with Rasheed Wallace expected to join Darvin Ham's Los Angeles Lakers staff and Cody Toppert leaving for LSU.

Larry Brown is expected to return. Whether that is as an assistant, or a less demanding role for the 81-year-old, remains to be seen. But flying solo has been a challenge for Penny.

"I've gone to two major tournaments by myself. And as we're hosting guys, I'm pretty much hosting them by myself. With other staff members. It's all a part of it, I've been able to handle it. We've got great support in the building, and I'll build as we go on."