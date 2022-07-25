Cardinals legend Yadier Molina set to begin rehab assignment in Memphis Thursday | Here's where you can grab tickets

St. Louis' backstop, who's spent his entire 19-year career with the Cardinals, has been out since June 17 with a right knee injury.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Redbirds have produced a lot of star power for Major League affiliate St. Louis Cardinals over the years, but starting Thursday, that script will flip, at least for a weekend.

Cardinals legend Yadier Molina is expected to start a rehab assignment with the Redbirds Thursday from a knee injury which has seen him sidelined since June 17.

The 40-year-old catcher, who has spent the entirety of his 19-year career with the Cardinals, will catch for the Triple-A Redbirds as they face the Norfolk Tides.

Molina is hitting .213 this year with two home runs and 10 RBI in 40 games on a Cardinals team that has not seen much consistency from the catching position this season.