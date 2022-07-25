x
Cardinals legend Yadier Molina set to begin rehab assignment in Memphis Thursday | Here's where you can grab tickets

St. Louis' backstop, who's spent his entire 19-year career with the Cardinals, has been out since June 17 with a right knee injury.
Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina bats during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, May 30, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Redbirds have produced a lot of star power for Major League affiliate St. Louis Cardinals over the years, but starting Thursday, that script will flip, at least for a weekend. 

Cardinals legend Yadier Molina is expected to start a rehab assignment with the Redbirds Thursday from a knee injury which has seen him sidelined since June 17. 

The 40-year-old catcher, who has spent the entirety of his 19-year career with the Cardinals, will catch for the Triple-A Redbirds as they face the Norfolk Tides.

Molina is hitting .213 this year with two home runs and 10 RBI in 40 games on a Cardinals team that has not seen much consistency from the catching position this season.

The 11-time All-Star announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2022 season last August, so the weekend series in Memphis may be the last time to see him locally. 

For tickets, click here.

