Cardinals legend Yadier Molina set to begin rehab assignment in Memphis Thursday | Here's where you can grab tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Redbirds have produced a lot of star power for Major League affiliate St. Louis Cardinals over the years, but starting Thursday, that script will flip, at least for a weekend.
Cardinals legend Yadier Molina is expected to start a rehab assignment with the Redbirds Thursday from a knee injury which has seen him sidelined since June 17.
The 40-year-old catcher, who has spent the entirety of his 19-year career with the Cardinals, will catch for the Triple-A Redbirds as they face the Norfolk Tides.
Molina is hitting .213 this year with two home runs and 10 RBI in 40 games on a Cardinals team that has not seen much consistency from the catching position this season.
The 11-time All-Star announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2022 season last August, so the weekend series in Memphis may be the last time to see him locally.
