Highlights of Memphis Moments in 2022

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Beale Street Music Festival returned on April 29. Crowds began gathering Friday afternoon at the festival’s new and one-time location at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. Headliners this year included Megan Thee Stallion, Modest Mouse, and other performers.

Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital revealed a new, two-acre green space, Le Bonheur Green, on the hospital’s front lawn on May 25. This included a serenity garden with art and a wind chime installation. The area serves as a space for family, children, and staff to enjoy fresh air and relaxation.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland opened a new exhibit called Elvis : Dressed To Rock on May 7. The exhibit showcased over 100 pieces of Elvis’ on-stage wardrobe, from 1969-1977. Some of the pieces on display included jewelry, belts, jumpsuits, and more of his iconic pieces that Elvis wore on stage during that time.

Alice’s Adventure’s at the Garden was a new Alice in Wonderland themed horticulture exhibit, hosted by Memphis Botanic Garden. The exhibit opened to the public on May 8, with a special preview for members on May 6 and 7. Alice, The Chess Set, The Red Queen, and the Cheshire Cat, were the feet tall sculptures that were on display.

After receiving a letter on his door that expressed hate and racism, a resident of the Laurelwood community created this sculpture. He welcomed his neighbors to stop by and sign their own messages of positivity.

In June of 2022, Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement, a national traveling exhibit created by the Newseum in Washington, D.C., opened at MOSH. It explored how the police raided the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village in NYC, in June of 1969. This marked the beginning of the modern gay rights movement in the United States.

After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Mid-South Pride Parade was back on Beale Street and it was fabulous.

Urban Art Commission revealed a new mural in Whitehaven on June 3, by artist Tony Hawkins. In partnership with the City of Memphis, UAC commissioned Hawkins to create various murals in different areas of Whitehaven that show the pride and the strength of the community. The mural can be seen at Whitehaven Community Center’s splash pad.

Caption by Hyatt, is a brand new 136-room hotel located on the corner of Beale Street and Front Street, and it opened on June 22. This hotel offers a fitness center, beer garden, furniture with electric outlets, local beers on tap, and a key that will pair with Apple wallet. There is also a bar, grab n go, and local food for guests to enjoy.

Lucky Cowboy is a new pop-up bar downtown. It officially opened July 29th. It started out as a selfie museum, and the owner, Jared Welch, felt that trend had shifted, but thought the concept was still current for content creators.

July of 2022, Downtown Memphis Commission, along with Material Bank, hosted a Hip Hop Architecture Camp, to support the education of underrepresented youth in architecture and design. Throughout the week, campers designed small models of buildings, by hand and electronically. They also had the opportunity to meet local rappers, such as NLE Choppa, Big 30, and more, and perform their original songs to the group.

Yo Gotti performed at the FedEx Forum for his Birthday Bash. Other surprise performances of the night included Boosie, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Glorilla.

Inches Taco Shop and Bar is a new Mexican styled restaurant that opened last summer in Harbor Town. Owners are Jose Ortega and Jeffrey Smith. Jose and his parents are from a city in Mexico called Guanajuato, and with their menu, they are committed to giving guests the authentic taste of food from there.

Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960, explored the athletic wear women wore during the 19th and 20th centuries. Ramona Sonin, Flowerful: Fashioning the Armored Feminine, explored Sonin's dedication to couture design.

Repticon is an animal and reptile convention that comes to the Landers Center every August and December. Animals, reptiles, cages, feeders, and other supplies were up for purchase at last year's event.

Stephanie Feng and her husband are the owners of Dynamic Duo and the Memphis AF Burrito. Dynamic Duo had been in business for two months. Feng was laid off in March and her husband's place of business had been affected by Covid, so Feng wanted to get the ball rolling on this idea, that had been 7 years in the making. The Memphis AF Burrito consists of cherry wood smoked pork, scrambled egg, smoked poblano cheese sauce, fire roasted corn, and mol-e-que sauce.

SEPTEMBER MOMENTS : Memphis remains strong, a cool corn maze opens for Halloween, and GloRilla performs at her old high school.

September

In light of a few nights before when Memphis experienced a mass shooter, we wanted to shine a positive light on the city, so we asked some of our fellow Memphians, what does #memphisstrong mean to them?

The Southern Heritage Classic was held the weekend of September 10. The Classic is presented by FedEx, and is an annual football game for HBCU colleges : Jackson State University and Tennessee State University. This marked the 33rd game for the Classic and kicked off the day in Orange Mound with a parade, followed by Battle of the Bands at Whitehaven High School and ended with the football game at Liberty Park, with JSU taking home the win.

Friday, September 9, Backstreet Boys made a stop in Memphis at the FedEx Forum for their DNA Tour.

Makeda's Cookies on Airways had their grand opening September of 2022. This came around 10 months after the tragic shooting of Memphis rapper, Young Dolph. Originally, the company said they would not be reopening the location right off I-240. Since the shooting, the boarded-up storefront had been adorned with memorials. Makeda's Cookies said during that time, they've been renovating the Airways location in preparation for September 17th's reopening.

The stadium formerly known as just the "Liberty Bowl" has undergone recent renovations. For starters, ticketing and parking passes are all digital this year at the "Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium." Attendees are encouraged to have both tickets and parking passes downloaded to their phones before arriving to games. Fans will also be passing through metal detectors as added security as they enter the stadium.

The Mid-South Corn Maze opened Friday, September 16 on Smythe Farm Road, next to the Agricenter. It was open until October 31st. It was a 10-acre maze that was designed by GPS technology using robots. This was the first time, in its 21 years, that the maze was designed this way, as other methods have been old-fashioned.

Memphis rapper GloRilla paid a special visit to the students at MLK Prep Academy in Frayser Thursday, September 22. It's her old high school and the rapper, who’s given name is Gloria Woods, said she felt it was only right to go back and pay homage to the school. The rapper donated $25,000 to the school - $12,500 towards senior dues and $12,500 toward the music department.