Afghan artist debuts solo exhibit at St. Mary's School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Afghan Artist Anita Biriya presented a special showing of her charcoal portraits and other art pieces at the Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary's School.
This is Biriya's first solo exhibition. She has had other exhibitions, but they were for grouped with other artists.
Biriya is from Herat, Afghanistan, and there she studied at the Fine Arts Academy on Old Silk Road. She moved to Memphis 8 months ago, and before that she lived in New Delhi for 8 years.
Biriya's exhibit will be on display at the Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary's School until July 18.
Charcoal drawings from Afghan artist Anita Biriya
