Loving Local returns after a two-year hiatus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loving Local returned last night after a two year hiatus, at the outdoor space, that will soon be "The Ravine", in the Memphis Edge District.
Presented by Project Green Fork, which is a program that helps "make Memphis cleaner, greener & more environmentally sustainable by supporting homegrown restaurants," and Clean Memphis, that educates youth, and empowers communities to sustain a cleaner Memphis, Loving Local celebrated local chefs, breweries, and bartenders in the Memphis community.
Featured chefs from Dory, Salt & Soy, Hen House, Tsunami, and Good Fortune Co restaurants, and Da Guilty Vegan food truck prepared small dishes for guests onsite.