x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Instagram

Loving Local returns after a two-year hiatus

A small celebration highlighting local chefs and breweries in the Memphis area that partner with Project Green Fork.
Credit: Meka Wilson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loving Local returned last night after a two year hiatus, at the outdoor space, that will soon be "The Ravine", in the Memphis Edge District.

Presented by Project Green Fork, which is a program that helps "make Memphis cleaner, greener & more environmentally sustainable by supporting homegrown restaurants," and Clean Memphis, that educates youth, and empowers communities to sustain a cleaner Memphis, Loving Local celebrated local chefs, breweries, and bartenders in the Memphis community.

Featured chefs from Dory, Salt & Soy, Hen House, Tsunami, and Good Fortune Co restaurants, and Da Guilty Vegan food truck prepared small dishes for guests onsite. 

RELATED: No, Sriracha hasn’t been discontinued, but production is suspended

RELATED: Yes, almond milk does contain almonds, but the amount varies by brand

RELATED: FedEx and St. Jude partner for Corporate Hospitality Day at TPC Southwind

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Local artist creates Black cartoon based in Orange Mound