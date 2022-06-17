Loving Local returns after a two-year hiatus

A small celebration highlighting local chefs and breweries in the Memphis area that partner with Project Green Fork.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Loving Local returned last night after a two year hiatus, at the outdoor space, that will soon be "The Ravine", in the Memphis Edge District.

Presented by Project Green Fork, which is a program that helps "make Memphis cleaner, greener & more environmentally sustainable by supporting homegrown restaurants," and Clean Memphis, that educates youth, and empowers communities to sustain a cleaner Memphis, Loving Local celebrated local chefs, breweries, and bartenders in the Memphis community.