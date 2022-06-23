Free admission at National Civil Rights Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As an extension of the Juneteenth holiday, National Civil Rights Museum held a free admission event on Tuesday, June 21.



Guests could tour the entire museum, with a focus on the Solidarity Now and Poverty Today exhibits.



It was an opportunity to learn about the Civil Rights Movement, Slavery, Jim Crow Laws, Student Sit-Ins, Montgomery Bus Boycott, and other sacrifices that were made, that allowed for the freedom of future generations today.