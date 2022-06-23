x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Instagram

Free admission at National Civil Rights Museum

Tuesday, June 21, National Civil Rights Museum held a free day for guests to see all 24 exhibits in the museum.
Credit: Meka Wilson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As an extension of the Juneteenth holiday, National Civil Rights Museum held a free admission event on Tuesday, June 21.

Guests could tour the entire museum, with a focus on the Solidarity Now and Poverty Today exhibits.

It was an opportunity to learn about the Civil Rights Movement, Slavery, Jim Crow Laws, Student Sit-Ins, Montgomery Bus Boycott, and other sacrifices that were made, that allowed for the freedom of future generations today.

Be prepared to spend some time in this exhibit, as there are 24 stories that are being told, including the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and quotes from celebrities about their visit to the National Civil Rights Museum.

National Civil Rights Museum Exhibitions

1 / 27
Meka Wilson

RELATED: How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend

RELATED: 'Crown Me Royal Film Festival' hoping to bring exposure and opportunities to Memphis film makers

RELATED: 'Picturing Collierville' | Photography contest now accepting entries

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Local artist creates Black cartoon based in Orange Mound