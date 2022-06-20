New ice cream shop opens in Whitehaven

Kiamesha Wilson is the proud owner of Kaye's Pints and Scoops, a new creamery located off of Winchester Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kaye's Pints and Scoops is a new ice cream shop that opened last month in Whitehaven.

Owner Kiamesha Wilson began making homemade ice cream for family and friends during the pandemic.



This led to an overwhelming response for Wilson's product, and led her to opening her own creamery within the Whitehaven community.

Kaye's Scoops is located off of Winchester Road, and is a to-go business only. Customers have to place their orders online and then visit the creamery to pick up what they ordered.

Current flavors that are being offered are Salted Caramel, Vanilla, Strawberry, Lemon Meringue, and Butter Pecan. Vanilla, Strawberry, and Salted Caramel are also offered as a trio.

There are limited hours for Kaye's Pints and Scoops : Friday and Saturday from 3pm-7pm.