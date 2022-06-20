x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Instagram

New ice cream shop opens in Whitehaven

Kiamesha Wilson is the proud owner of Kaye's Pints and Scoops, a new creamery located off of Winchester Road.
Credit: Meka Wilson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kaye's Pints and Scoops is a new ice cream shop that opened last month in Whitehaven. 

Owner Kiamesha Wilson began making homemade ice cream for family and friends during the pandemic.

This led to an overwhelming response for Wilson's product, and led her to opening her own creamery within the Whitehaven community.

Kaye's Scoops is located off of Winchester Road, and is a to-go business only. Customers have to place their orders online and then visit the creamery to pick up what they ordered. 

Current flavors that are being offered are Salted Caramel, Vanilla, Strawberry, Lemon Meringue, and Butter Pecan. Vanilla, Strawberry, and Salted Caramel are also offered as a trio. 

There are limited hours for Kaye's Pints and Scoops : Friday and Saturday from 3pm-7pm. 

A peek at Kaye's Pints and Scoops

1 / 4
Meka Wilson

RELATED: Yes, Walmart was selling ‘Juneteenth’ ice cream and has since pulled it from shelves

RELATED: No, Costco is not raising the price of its hot dog combo

RELATED: Yes, the FDA is investigating reports that Lucky Charms is making people sick

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Local artist creates Black cartoon based in Orange Mound