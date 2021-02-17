Does LeBron James deserve the MVP every year?

Does being the best basketball player in the world over the last 20 years mean you get to be in the conversation every year?

LeBron James won two NBA MVP’s with the Cavaliers before ever winning an NBA championship, so why can’t Giannis Antetokounmpo win a third straight on a Bucks team that can’t win in the playoffs? LeBron didn’t win the award in 2016 when he finally got the Cavaliers their championship. That year it was Steph Curry who won the award.

Who is the MVP this season so far?

“LeBron is the reason the Lakers have been as good as they’ve been. To this point, I would give LeBron James my vote and not feel too bad about it.” Anthony Irwin, host of Locked On Lakers explained why LeBron James is the MVP right now on the latest episode of Locked On Today.

“When you look at the advanced stats, LeBron is behind at least one other guy and that Nikola Jokic.” Peter Bukowski, host of Locked On Today explains why this year the numbers aren’t favoring LeBron like they usually do every year.