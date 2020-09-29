“I have such a passion for painting because you really can show God’s love through painting. It kind of brings people together,” said Deanna Pino.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many of our parents on Nextdoor have been seeking outlets for children to explore their creative side. Well, one neighbor rose to the occasion and started a virtual paint party for kids.

It is her escape, her creativity, and her expression.

“I’ve actually been painting for many years,” said Deanna Pino, Blended Designs by Deanna.

Pino is our neighbor on Nextdoor. She is also an artist with two main passions. One is painting.

“I have such a passion for painting because you really can show God’s love through painting. It kind of brings people together,” said Pino.

Her other passion is her love for kids.

“I love kids. I’ve always wanted to work with kids,” said Pino.

Why not put the two loves together?

Pino started Blended Designs by Deanna hosting virtual paint parties for kids.

“I know kids love to paint. They love to color. I thought I could do it for kids,” said Pino. “I also supply them with a list of supplies, so the types of brushes they can get. It doesn’t have to be anything specific there, but paint colors they would need. They could use a canvass or board.”

Our Nextdoor neighbor, Deanna Pino, is helping kids tap into their creative side during the pandemic. She started Blended Designs by Deanna hosting virtual paint parties for kids. pic.twitter.com/8xMALKHgD6 — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) September 29, 2020

Then, it's party time!

“It allows them to be creative and use their imagination on canvass,” said Pino. “You’ve got to kind of bring out their creative spirit and embrace what they like to do.”

During these times, that creative spirit is much needed.

“I’ve always wanted to kind of put myself out there for the community and give back to children or adults. I feel like this is my way of doing that,” said Pino.