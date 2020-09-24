Many Mid-South parents are starting to consider homeschooling

"The compulsory education must be to taught to an overarching umbrella set of standards, when each individual learns in different ways,” said Rachel Jones.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Adjusting to virtual learning has been easy for some and tough for others. There are many parents and teachers with concerns. Local 24 News’ Nextdoor Reporter Brittani Moncrease spoke with a local company offering guidance to parents.

On Nextdoor, we’ve been speaking with parents about virtual learning and how it’s going. Many have expressed their frustrations and a local homeschool program is addressing some of those concerns.

Rachel Jones used to teach in a classroom. Now, she has her own homeschool program, The Cool Nerds.

“The Cool Nerds was born to create an opportunity for parents to actually… obtain what I call true education - which is the ability to read, do math, think critically, and attack life from a strategic perspective as opposed to trying to play catch up,” said Jones.

With virtual learning at home, Jones said she's seeing more parents show an interest in homeschooling.

Local 24 has also seen an interest on Nextdoor.

“I hear a lot of parents saying that they don’t feel like they are equipped, but they are equipped. We encourage them in that area around curriculum,” said Jones.

She said that is what separates homeschool from virtual school.

"The compulsory education must be to taught to an overarching umbrella set of standards, when each individual learns in different ways,” said Jones. “True education is looking at the child, listening to the child, finding out what their weaknesses are, what they’re strengths are.”

The Cool Nerds is a homeschool program. It's founder, Rachel Jones, has been helping parents who are interested in homeschooling during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/BP4RaGBCW2 — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) September 24, 2020

Jones believes virtual learning at home is different.

“We think that it is best to give their children what they know that they need as opposed to standing over them and enforcing what somebody else thinks they need,” said Jones.

Candous Brown is a teacher and parent. Months before the pandemic, she switched her son to homeschooling.

“Still kind of struggling with breaking out of that box. You should be doing this because you’re going to be in this grade. The beauty of this is that he has time,” said Brown. “He has grown so much personally, academically, more open with speaking and approaching people.”

This is her advice to parents.

“Give yourself some grace and give your kids some grace. It’s going to be frustrating to break out of it, so give yourself some time and some space to relearn and for your children to relearn,” said Brown.