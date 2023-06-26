Arkansas receives $1 billion grant to improve high-speed internet infrastructure

The Biden-Harris Administration announced that Arkansas will receive $1,024,303,993.86 to deploy high-speed Internet service statewide.

ARKANSAS, USA — On June 26, the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arkansas would receive $1,024,303,993.86 to deploy high-speed internet service across the state.

Over 215,621 homes and small businesses in Arkansas lack access to an affordable, reliable Internet connection.

According to a recent US News and World report, Arkansas ranks in the bottom 10 in the country for internet access.

And while some grants are already in place to improve broadband, the state broadband office said a billion dollars is a game changer.

Increased broadband is just a part of the state's rural development, something Philip Powell, director of Local Affairs and Rural Development for the Arkansas Farm Bureau, advocates for.

"During the COVID pandemic, when kids got sent home for school, a lot of times they didn't have the internet access [and] they needed to continue their schoolwork," Powell said. "At the end of the day, this is infrastructure. Broadband is just as important as electricity or water."

Powell said this grant would improve broadband, connecting farming communities alongside new technology.

"We have over 180,000 members across the state," Powell said. "When it comes to tractors or other farm equipment, they'll often need broadband access. That will help them maximize their production and maximize crop yield."

Beyond farming, State Broadband Director Glen Howie said increased broadband would help bring telehealth and online education to underserved communities.

"The single largest one-time investment in broadband infrastructure deployment, Arkansas history is a game changer for the state," Howie said.

The funding comes from President Joe Biden's “Internet for All” initiative through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

"Being able to connect to a reliable and affordable Internet connection is an absolute necessity, whether it's accessing healthcare, work, or an education," Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said. "Right now, nearly one in 10 Arkansas households lack access to a high-speed Internet connection. Thanks to President Biden, we're Investing in America with more than $1 billion in funding and working with Gov. Huckabee Sanders to ensure that everyone in Arkansas is connected, all while creating thousands of jobs as we build out the country's network infrastructure.”

The funds will be used to implement and upgrade broadband networks across the state. Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

Howie expects it to take the rest of the year to allocate where the billion dollars will go.

"You'll likely see additional infrastructure grant rounds take place in 2024," Howie said. "That will put us on the road to finally wrapping this thing up once and for all."

Meanwhile, Powell hopes increased broadband access will make farming more appealing to future generations.

"This will allow the next generation to say, 'You know what, I do want to stay home and take care of the farm and the surrounding community,'" Powell said.