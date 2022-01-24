AT&T is introducing higher internet speeds and will start in Memphis

AT&T plans to increase its current coverage to reach 30 million customer locations by the end of 2025.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis just got a boost in internet speeds. AT&T introduced Monday all-new 2 Gig and 5 Gig speeds on AT&T Fiber and tens of thousands of customers across the Mid-South will be available to upgrade their internet plans.

Throughout this year, AT&T will continue to roll out multi-gig speeds across Memphis, among other cities across Tennessee. AT&T plans to increase its current coverage to reach 30 million customer locations by the end of 2025.

“We continue to invest in the Memphis community to give our customers the fast and reliable connection that they need, with speeds that allow them to do more and to do it faster,” said Celeste Boyd-Spear, Vice President & General Manager – Southeast States. “Whether running a home office or a small business, gaming competitively, or making sure the smart oven starts dinner on time, AT&T Fiber makes it easy and virtually seamless. The launch of multi-gig speeds is part of our larger plans to provide more options and connect more people than ever before.”

AT&T Fiber also is introducing new simple, straightforward prices for all consumer AT&T Fiber speed tiers.

AT&T Fiber 2 GIG: $110/month + taxes (AT&T Business Fiber 2 GIG: $225/month + taxes)

AT&T Fiber 5 GIG: $180/month + taxes (AT&T Business Fiber 5 GIG: $395/month + taxes)

Feel the need for speed? We thought you might. We are proud to announce that we now offer the fastest internet with our new multi-gig #ATTFiber speed tiers of 2-Gigs and 5-Gigs of symmetrical speeds. Learn more about our best network offer here: https://t.co/Oc2XZhLxWF pic.twitter.com/wgQR63O01d — AT&T News (@ATTNEWS) January 24, 2022

AT&T is also addressing the education digital divide through the AT&T Connected Learning initiative. This program focuses on investing in connectivity, technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help students succeed inside and outside of the classroom. This includes opening more than 20 AT&T Connected Learning Centers across the country, all fitted with free access to high-speed AT&T Fiber internet and Wi-Fi.