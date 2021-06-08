Back up your COVID-19 vaccination card before it's lost, but don't worry there's an app for that too

Pharmacy health wallet apps provide a safe stash for your card, while security app CLEAR offers an easy 3 step process in uploading your vaccination card.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you know where your COVID-19 vaccination card is? If you've lost yours don't worry.

As the world struggles to get back to life as we knew it pre-pandemic, schools, restaurants, bars and employers, even our parent company are requiring vaccination cards be put on record.

But, before yours goes MIA try these things to secure your documentation.

The easiest? Snap a front and back picture of your vaccination card with your mobile phone.

You've got a few options once you've created a digital image of your card. Simply store the picture in your gallery or designate a COVID card folder or create a widget using one of the many iOS or Android apps.

Showing your vaccination card for entry at restaurants and bars means you'll be flashing it regularly.

Consider another easy solution.

Pharmacy health wallet apps provide a safe stash for your card, while security app CLEAR offers an easy 3 step process in uploading your vaccination card:

Open the CLEAR app from your smart phone. Snap a picture of yourself for security verification. Take a picture of the front of your vaccination card.

We're excited to bring you another valuable resource as we return to normal life: a digital vaccine card with @clear. CLEAR is a free service that connects your verified identity with your Vault COVID-19 vaccine records. Click the link below for more! https://t.co/TsvVUIJeYG pic.twitter.com/43sBpxmhU8 — Vault Health (@VaultHealth_) June 22, 2021

Once verified enter the details on your card; date, provider and which vaccination you got.

CLEAR uses biometrics to verify your identity at airports and arenas across the U.S. and once you've uploaded your vaccination info a QR code confirms your vaccination status right from your phone.

If it's too late and you've got no idea where your card could be first try the clinic, pharmacy or doctor's office where you got the vaccination.

If that doesn't work contact the Tennessee State Departments IIS or Immunization Information System.