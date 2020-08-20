Got chores? BusyKid App helps kids learn to save and spend money wisely

“While I’m earning money, it’s teaching me how to save and use my money in a smart way,” said Zion Platt.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Financial literacy is never too late or too early to learn. One mobile app is helping children learn about money and responsibility through chores.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease breaks down the app that allows the reward to meet the demand.

It’s not always easy getting kids to do chores. What if there was a way to get chores done that both the child and parent find convenient?

Chores can be a bore, especially if you are a kid and it is something you're forced to do. A little incentive goes a long way.

At least that is what Marion Platt and his family learned.

“My wife and I were trying to find a way to track our boys’ chores and also to give them their allowance,” said Marion.

He found the BusyKid App.

“We can schedule daily chores for them,” said Marion. “They’ll be an amount of money that is assigned to that chore and that responsibility. They can just click done and we know that they are able to receive their income for that.”

Sound simple? Marion's son, Zion, said it is, but there is more.

“There’s three different things. I have my shared. I have my spend, and I have my save. I can move money into my save BusyKid account and it goes directly to this card. I can use it like a VISA,” said Zion.

He can also save his money or choose a third option.

“With the share account, you can donate to different kind of charities or whatever you want," said Zion.

It's never too late or too early to learn about financial literacy. The BusyKid App is helping children learn through responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/URiJlK0hDp — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) August 20, 2020

“Anytime he wants to move money in a substantial way like that, it comes to my phone where I can approve it or deny it as the parent. It gives the parent some oversight on how their children are using BusyKid,” said Marion.

Plus, there are bonuses for other responsibilities, such as getting good grades, music lessons, and helping others.

“We might go and clean someone else’s thing and we’ll earn extra money on top of what we’re already learning,” said Zion.

Altogether, it has made a huge difference for the Platt family.

“Before the app, they had kind of a list on the wall of things that they needed to do a day. That list wasn’t always in a place where they could remember,” said Marion.

“We always have our mobile devices on us, so there’s a slim chance that we’ll forget,” said Zion.

The reward is immediate, along with the lesson.

“While I’m earning money, it’s teaching me how to save and use my money in a smart way,” said Zion. “Separating my wants from my needs.”

That is what the BusyKid App is all about, financial literacy.