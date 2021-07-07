Do those SkyCop cameras actually help solve crimes?

"The cameras will never replace those 650,000 sets of eyes," says Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says that SkyCop cameras have helped in solving a lot of cases, and it's just a piece of the puzzle.

MPD says the biggest solution is neighbors and witnesses speaking up when they see something.

But officials add that interactions between officers and citizens or finding physical evidence will never be replaced by technology.

"It's a combination of the community helping the police, the police helping the community and it takes 650,000 sets of eyes to help solve the crimes. The cameras will never replace those 650,000 sets of eyes," says Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe.