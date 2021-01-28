Apple is encouraging users to update to the latest IOS to prevent hacking.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Technology is constantly changing. When it comes to smart devices, it can be hard to keep up.

Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, shows us some key updates to both Facebook and Apple.

Over the weekend, Facebook users might have noticed they were logged out of their accounts.

That's because there was a configuration change, but the issue has been fixed; however, there are a couple other updates to turn your focus to.

We see them all the time on Facebook. There are ads after ads.

Christian Brothers University's James McGuffee says there is a reason for that.

“They want to be able to target advertising,” said McGuffee, Christian Brothers University School of Science Dean. “If you go to a website and look at a certain book, advertisers will want to know that about you.”

Some users were not too happy about it.

“Facebook doesn’t want to lose their consumers which are the users…They would go out of business if people stopped using Facebook. They gave users the ability to opt out of that targeted advertising,” said McGuffee.

A Facebook spokesperson said back in January of 2020, Facebook changed its settings allowing users to control how much of their "Off-Facebook Activity" businesses can see.

“Individual users can go into their security settings and control how much or if any at all data from other websites or apps,” said McGuffee. “It’s tied to the hearings that Congress had with Facebook and other social media giants. There’s always a threat that they’re going to break them up, a monopoly...I believe these companies are taking these measures to stop some legislation from preventing them from what they want to do.”

Tired of targeted ads on social media? @Facebook allows users to manage their "Off-Facebook Activity." The updated rolled out last year, but many are just now catching on. — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) January 28, 2021

Facebook isn't the only tech giant with updates.

Apple is encouraging users to update to the latest operating system or IOS because there are fears of possible hacking.

“What happens is you get these companies that come out and they think everything is fine. When it gets to the user base, people find, ‘oh there is a problem,’” said McGuffee.

That is the gist of what happened.

“We don’t really know the details. They don’t really want to tell us what the security is for security reasons, but apparently it was severe enough and exploitable enough that it could affect just millions of users,” said McGuffee.

In both scenarios with Facebook and Apple, there are two lessons to walk away with and use for the future.