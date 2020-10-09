'OnlyFans' allows users to pay for access to X-rated content

The content-sharing platform has millions of users, even some in Memphis who use it as a side-hustle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’ve heard of Snapchat, and Tik-Tok; maybe you’ve learned some of the dances. Now, there’s a newer content-sharing platform that’s gaining thousands of users by the day.

It’s called OnlyFans. It's a British-created app that allows "only fans" or users to access exclusive content by creators, but you have to pay up.

You can share content like recipes, workout tutorials, or exclusive photos and videos.

Founder and CEO Tim Stokely launched the app four years ago. Celebrities like hip-hop artist Cardi B have contributed to the site's recent popularity. She uses the app to share behind-the-scenes content with her tens of millions of followers.

But, according to Newsweek, the majority of contributors are sex workers or pornographic models, who are using the platform to bring in weekly paychecks.

Locally, there are more than 100 contributors from Memphis. After conducting our own investigation, we found it’s pretty easy to access their content.

Meet “Charmmy Haze.” She said most of her content is a little racy, x-rated content only appropriate for adults.

Charmmy said, “I do the cosplay, like the outfits and stuff.”

Doing this, she makes about $100 a week.

She said, "I also do kink things! I am not on the heavy side of it [BDSM], but I have done things like Shibari rope time before.”

While only a side gig, she said she's in the top 30% for OnlyFans earners and her platform is growing by the week.

Charmmy said, “I usually stay in between 70 and 40 subscribers.”

She said it's fairly easy for anyone to sign up and subscribe to content. If you wanted exclusive Charmmy content, you just "subscribe,” and by making a payment, and you’ve instantly gained access to her pictures and videos.

OnlyFans requires users to upload a valid state-issued ID or passport as verification, and even a selfie holding your ID all to confirm that you are at least 18.

Still, Charmmy said for a minor to subscribe or sell 18 and up content, they could potentially get in by posting a fake ID or passport.

OnlyFans said it will flag a person who is caught breaking the rules.

In a statement a spokesperson for the app said, "If the person posting on the account is not who is listed in the ID, it gets flagged by our system and reviewed by our dedicated team."