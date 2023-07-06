Amazon announces large-scale wind farm project in Tunica County to help power more than 170,000 homes

Amazon said the project will create up to 300 new construction jobs at its peak, and is expected to open in 2025.

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — A new renewable energy project announced by one of the biggest companies in the world promises to bring sustainable power to thousands of Mid-South homes, and hundreds of new jobs.

Amazon announced the Delta Wind Farm project in Tunica County, Mississippi, Thursday, their sixth such renewable energy project in the state.

The tech giant said the project, expected to output more than 184 megawatts of electricity, will be part of a renewable energy network enough to power 174,600 homes in the U.S. each year.

Amazon said they are on a path to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, and is the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in Mississippi and worldwide, according to BloombergNEF.

Amazon currently has a total of 30 renewable energy projects across the Southeast region, including solar and wind projects in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and North Carolina, which will have a total capacity of more than 7,500 gigawatt-hours (GWH) of power once the projects are fully operational – enough to power more than 713,000 U.S. homes each year.

Amazon said he Delta wind farm is being developed and is owned and operated by the energy company AES, and will be a dual-use operation, where the agricultural land will continue to be used for farming rice, soybeans, corn and wheat.

“As a proud new neighbor of Tunica County, this project will generate meaningful economic impact across the Delta – all while maintaining the existing farming operations,” said Kleber Costa, Chief Commercial Officer of AES Clean Energy. “This is the first utility-scale wind facility in Mississippi and would not have been possible without our local community partners and our partnership with Amazon that is driving this new clean energy development that will bring value for years to come.”