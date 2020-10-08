A picture is worth a thousand words

Tennessee Wildlife Federation asking photographers to submit Tennessee wildlife and landscape photos for their 6th annual photo contest.

Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is now accepting photo submissions for its 6th annual Tennessee wildlife and landscape photo contest.

Photographers are encouraged to submit up to 20 of their best images of Tennessee’s wildlife and landscapes. Submissions can be made from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 at tnwf.org/Photo-Contest.

A panel of judges will select the best photos to be featured in the Federation’s 2021 calendar and across the Federation’s digital platforms. Winners will also receive a variety of prizes including gift cards, Federation apparel, a custom-built birdhouse, and Patagonia duffle bag.

“We look forward to the photo contest every year at the Federation,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “Tennessee has some of the most breathtaking landscapes and wildlife for photographers--both amateur and professional--to capture and the Federation enjoys spotlighting their work throughout their year.”

The deadline to submit photos is 11:59 p.m. CT Aug. 31. Voting for the People’s Choice winner will be open for the public on Sept. 4.

For more information and official contest rules visit tnwf.org/Photo-Contest.

