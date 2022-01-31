The longest-serving executive director for the MDWFP is retiring after almost 3 decades

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Dr. Sam Polles has been the Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) for 29 years (starting July 1992) and has served under 5 governors during his career making him the longest-serving executive director.

“I could have never imagined in 1992 that this opportunity would evolve into a life’s calling that would endure for nearly three decades,” said Polles. “During this time, I have been blessed to work with one of the most capable, committed, and talented team of professional public servants found anywhere, at any level of government. The men and women of this Department are often not appreciated for their tireless efforts, but they remain steadfast in their commitment to preserve Mississippi’s rich and historic conservation heritage for generations to come.”