The longest-serving executive director for the MDWFP is retiring after almost 3 decades

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Dr. Sam Polles has been the Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) for 29 years (starting July 1992) and has served under 5 governors during his career making him the longest-serving executive director.
Monday, Dr. Polles has announced that he will retire next month.
“I could have never imagined in 1992 that this opportunity would evolve into a life’s calling that would endure for nearly three decades,” said Polles. “During this time, I have been blessed to work with one of the most capable, committed, and talented team of professional public servants found anywhere, at any level of government. The men and women of this Department are often not appreciated for their tireless efforts, but they remain steadfast in their commitment to preserve Mississippi’s rich and historic conservation heritage for generations to come.”
During the nearly three decades of his leadership, Polles guided the agency toward many groundbreaking accomplishments that have affected citizens across the Magnolia State. These include:
- Implemented point-of-sale systems for purchasing licenses, boat registrations, and park facilities reservations
- Expanded WMAs to offer the sporting public high quality hunting opportunities unlike any in the Southeast, and state lakes system and other public waterways providing anglers with storied fishing experiences
- Improved the State parks system despite continued budget cuts, record storms, aging infrastructure, and a lack of external support
- Developed State-of-the-art shooting facilities at McIvor, McHenry, and Turcotte
- Implemented an “award-winning” Archery in School in Scholastic Shooting programs, which promote outdoor recreation to the state’s youth
- Established a first-class Conservation Officer Training Academy at Holmes County State Park
- Established, trained, and equipped statewide Special Response Team within the Law Enforcement to assist local communities in the event of natural disasters or any potential threat to public safety
- Developed and implemented a comprehensive career ladder for the professional staff of the agencies’ Law Enforcement, Wildlife, and Fisheries Bureaus
- Constructed the new Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and the state office headquarters