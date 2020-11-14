Here's how to watch SpaceX, NASA Crew 1 Dragon launch from Florida

Launch is targeted for 7:27 p.m. EST on Nov. 15 from Launch Complex 39A.

CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — As NASA and SpaceX are set to launch their next historic mission, people across the United States are making plans on how to watch four astronauts aboard the Dragon capsule launch into space.

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor Glover and JAXA mission specialist Soichi Noguchi are in place for Sunday night's launch from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A.

The Crew 1 mission to the International Space Station will mark the first crew rotation mission on a commercial spacecraft and the second Dragon launch following the historic Demo-2 mission in May.

Not everyone can be there in person and the Kennedy Space Center's special viewing package is sold out. So what are some other options? We break it down for you.

Key details to keep in mind:

Launch is targeted for 7:27 p.m. EST on Nov. 15

Live coverage from NASA/SpaceX will begin at 3:15 p.m. EST

From liftoff to docking at the ISS, Crew 1 will spend about 8.5 hours flying

Falcon 9's first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX's "Just Read the Instructions" droneship post-launch

You can find a launch timeline here

Space enthusiasts looking for more of a "social" approach can join in on NASA's Crew-1 Virtual Social on Facebook. Here viewers can watch the launch and chat with each other. All you need to do is select "Going" and you're in!

Across all platforms, NASA says to be sure to use the #LaunchAmerica to join in on the worldwide conversation.

If you want a more straight-forward experience on launch day, be sure to subscribe and tune in to NASA TV on YouTube.

Or tune into 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

LIVE NOW: As we prepare to #LaunchAmerica w/ our @SpaceX Crew-1 mission, scheduled for liftoff at 7:27 pm ET on Nov. 15, join us for the prelaunch event from @NASAKennedy w/ top NASA officials, such as Administrator @JimBridenstine: https://t.co/nHNRdCmVak https://t.co/nHNRdCmVak — NASA (@NASA) November 13, 2020

