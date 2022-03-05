Go to the Dark Side of the Moon at MoSH during this month's lunar eclipse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science & History is taking folks to the Dark Side of the Moon for this month’s lunar eclipse.
MoSH will host its ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Laser show, featuring music from rock band Pink Floyd, which recorded its acclaimed Dark Side of the Moon in 1972.
The laser show is in the Planetarium on May 15, 2022, followed by a guided viewing of the Lunar Eclipse. The event begins at 8:00 p.m., and the Dark Side of the Moon laser show will begin at 8:30 p.m. After the show, folks can head outside to watch a total lunar eclipse. If the weather permits, telescopes will be available to watch the earth’s shadow creep across the moon’s face until totality, which begins at 10:28 pm.
In the event of cloudiness, MoSH will hold a real-time simulation of the eclipse in the Planetarium.
Museum doors will close at 11:00 pm. Totality ends at 11:54 pm. The moon appears full again when the final partial eclipse phase ends at 12:55 a.m.
Tickets are $10 for members and $13 for the general public, available at MoshMemphis.com.
