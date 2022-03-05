Go to the Dark Side of the Moon at MoSH during this month's lunar eclipse

The laser show is in the Planetarium on May 15, 2022, followed by a guided viewing of the Lunar Eclipse. The event begins at 8:00 p.m., and the Dark Side of the Moon laser show will begin at 8:30 p.m. After the show, folks can head outside to watch a total lunar eclipse. If the weather permits, telescopes will be available to watch the earth’s shadow creep across the moon’s face until totality, which begins at 10:28 pm.