U of M astronomer helps find closest pair of black holes ever discovered

Dr. Francisco Muller-Sanchez, an astronomy professor, was part of a team that made the discovery of two black holes less than 750 light years apart.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A University of Memphis astronomy professor was part of a breakthrough discovery in the field of black hole research recently, the U of M said in a release Tuesday.

While studying a nearby pair of galaxies using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope in South America, the U of M’s Dr. Francisco Muller-Sanchez and other scientists discovered two "supermassive" black holes growing simultaneously near the center of the galaxies, which are merging together into one larger galaxy.

Black holes are incredibly dense objects that have a massive effect on gravity in the universe, so much so that light waves can't escape its influence, which is why they appear as black discs.

These giant black holes are the closest together that scientists have ever observed, the university said. What’s more, the new research reveals that black hole pairs, and merging galaxies that create them, may be surprisingly commonplace in the Universe.

The results of the new research were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and presented in a press conference at the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society (AAS) in Seattle.

Muller-Sanchez said the two black holes are located 750 light years apart, or, the distance light would travel over 750 years. For reference it takes light just eight minutes to travel from the Sun to the Earth.

“The discovery of a close pair of supermassive black holes is of fundamental importance for understanding the evolution of galaxies over time," said Muller-Sanchez, U of M assistant professor, Department of Physics and Materials Science. "Until now it has not been possible to study two black holes with separations less than 2500 light years. Our observations open a new parameter space for the study of galaxy mergers.”

At just 500 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Cancer, the galaxies, dubbed UGC4211, is an ideal candidate for studying the end stages of galaxy mergers, the university said.

The ALMA team found not one, but two black holes devouring the byproducts of the merger.

If close-paired binary black hole pairs are indeed commonplace, as the team predicts, there could be significant implications for future detections of gravitational waves.