Head out-of-this-world at 'Wonders of the Webb Telescope' at MoSH

The special event will be held August 27, 2022, in the AutoZone Dome at the Sharpe Planetarium at the Memphis Museum of Science& History.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science & History (MoSH) in Memphis wants you to check out the wonders of the universe during an upcoming out-of-this-world event.

Wonders of the Webb Telescope features the first images from the Webb Space Telescope. It will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. August 27, 2022, in the AutoZone Dome at the Sharpe Planetarium.

Visitors will get to see the amazing NASA images in the Planetarium and meet members of the Memphis Astronomical Society. They can check out how the Webb images compare to the telescopes at MoSH, and to the human eye. There will also be space-themed fun for all and NASA giveaways while supplies last.

“The first few spectacular photos prove that Webb is working perfectly. It has already shown us things we have never seen before, from unprecedented detail in nearby nebulas, the most distant galaxies ever seen, and the presence of water in the atmosphere of a planet around another star,” Dave Maness, Planetarium Supervisor for MoSH, said in a news release. “Because it looks farther into the infrared, we can see galaxies billions of light years away and at an earlier stage of development. Webb has the potential to fill in the details of our universe’s distant past, and by looking at extra solar planetary systems it may even help us discover other worlds that could harbor life.”